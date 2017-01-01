New to ELCA

New to the ELCA? Welcome to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). The ELCA is a church of more than 4 million members who actively participate in God’s work in the world. We believe that we are freed in Christ to serve and love our neighbor.



With our hands, we do God’s work of restoring and reconciling communities in Jesus Christ’s name throughout the world. We are a church that belongs to Christ. There is a place for you here. We live in many different communities, span all ages, cultures and races and bring to this church unique life experiences and perspectives. Seek answers to your questions and discover what God is calling you to in life.