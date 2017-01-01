New to the ELCA?Welcome to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). The ELCA is a church of more than 4 million members who actively participate in God’s work in the world. We believe that we are freed in Christ to serve and love our neighbor.
CongregationsA congregation is a diverse community of believers who gather for worship, exploring God’s word together, mutual care and support, and equipping one another to live and serve in the world.
Lay LeadersWe believe that we all have a calling — a vocation — to follow Christ’s example of serving and loving our neighbor, pursuing justice and peace in the world. The ways in which lay leaders serve this church, their
Rostered LeadersRostered leaders are called, equipped and theologically trained to serve in the ELCA on a roster (or list) to do God’s work in the world. There are a variety of rostered leaders, including ordained pastors and different types of lay rostered leaders.
We are the church that shares a living, daring confidence in God's grace. Liberated by our faith, we embrace you as a whole person--questions, complexities and all. Join us as we do God's work in Christ's name for the life of the world.
